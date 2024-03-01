Ayton (hand) has been ruled out for Friday's game versus the Grizzlies.
Ayton has been downgraded from doubtful to out Friday due to a right hand sprain, as expected. His next chance to suit up is Saturday's rematch with the Grizzlies.
