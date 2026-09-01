Avdija said the Trail Blazers did not clear him to play for Israel during the FIBA World Cup qualifiers due to the back injury he dealt with last season, Sam Amico of HoopsWire reports.

Avdija explained that he wanted to represent Israel but that Portland wasn't willing to risk his health while he recovered from what he described as a complex back injury. The 25-year-old dealt with the issue beginning in January but still put together a breakout 2025-26 campaign, averaging 24.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists across 66 regular-season appearances while earning his first All-Star selection.