Avdija finished with 15 points (5-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, an assist and a steal across 24 minutes in Saturday's 125-103 loss to the Spurs.

Avdija struggled to make a significant impact beyond scoring, finishing with just one assist while committing three turnovers. His 24-minute workload was also relatively modest, though that may have to do with how the game unfolded rather than an upcoming reduction in his role. Avdija should remain a key offensive player for the Trail Blazers, and this was just a down game in a matchup where Portland looked surpassed on both ends of the court.