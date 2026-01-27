Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Questionable for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Avdija (back) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Washington.
Avdija has missed the past two games for Portland, including the front end of this back-to-back set Monday. However, coach Tiago Splitter did say the plan is for the forward to return Tuesday. The questionable tag suggests that he will still need to get through warmups without any setbacks before he is given the green light.
