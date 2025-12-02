Clingan (illness) is available for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.

The second-year big man will suit up after missing Sunday's loss to the Thunder due to an illness. With Clingan back in action, Kris Murray is expected to retreat to the second unit. Over his last five outings, Clingan has averaged 14.0 points, 12.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 blocks in 26.8 minutes per contest.