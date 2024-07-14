Clingan produced four points (1-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, one steal and five blocks in 27 minutes of Saturday's 83-77 Summer League loss to the Spurs.

After being expected by many to be drafted in the first few picks, Clingan fell to No. 7 in the 2024 NBA Draft where the Trail Blazers happily scooped him up. Clingan has a 7-foot-2 frame and is an elite shot blocker, but his path to playing time won't be easy with the likes of Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams standing in his way early on.