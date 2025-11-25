Clingan recorded 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 27 minutes during Monday's 115-103 victory over Milwaukee.

Clingan immediately made his presence felt in this game, posting three points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in the first eight minutes. The second-year big man's start to the season was up and down, but it's been mostly up lately. Across the past six games, he's averaged 14.3 points, 12.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 blocks in 26.5 minutes. Portland has been dealing with some absences during this stretch, namely to Jrue Holiday (calf) and Shaedon Sharpe (calf), so Clingan has gotten more involved.