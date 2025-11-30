Clingan is questionable for Sunday's game against the Thunder due to an illness.

Clingan could be on the verge of missing a game for the first time this season since he's dealing with an illness. The second-year big man has been a regular starter at center for the Blazers, averaging 10.2 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.5 blocks per game through 19 contests. If he's unable to play, Robert Williams and Duop Reath would be the next in line to see minutes at center.