Clingan recorded zero points (0-4 FG), 19 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal over 26 minutes during Saturday's 104-98 victory over the Rockets.
The rookie big man set a career-high mark with 19 rebounds, including nine offensive rebounds, and he represented a massive problem for Alperen Sengun for the second game in a row. Clingan needs to score more regularly to boost his upside, but he's so dominant on the glass that he remains valuable in fantasy solely based on his defensive numbers.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Available to return Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Heads to locker room Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Flirst with double-double in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Double-doubles with eight blocks•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Limited impact Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Making first NBA start•