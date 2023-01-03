Payton (abdomen) finished with seven points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds and one steal in 13 minutes in Monday's 135-106 win over the Pistons.

Finally cleared to make his season and Trail Blazers debut after missing the team's first 35 games while working back from offseason core-muscle surgery, Payton saw only limited minutes, but he made a solid two-way impact during his time on the court. Payton's role could expand in the games to come, but he still looks as though he'll be limited to a bench role while all of Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons and Josh Hart are available.