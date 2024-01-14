Badji (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Suns.
Badji has a right hip contusion and is day-to-day. Deandre Ayton (knee) is also questionable, and his return could potentially push Badji out of the rotation.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Ibou Badji: Leaves early with bruised hip•
-
Trail Blazers' Ibou Badji: Gets starting nod•
-
Trail Blazers' Ibou Badji: Unavailable Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Ibou Badji: Returns to Portland on two-way pact•
-
Ibou Badji: Waived by Portland•
-
Trail Blazers' Ibou Badji: Moves past knee issue•