Grant (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Nets.
Grant is dealing with right knee soreness, which puts his status in danger for Friday. Deni Avdija is also questionable with a quad contusion, so Portland's depth could be tested against Brooklyn. Shaedon Sharpe and Kris Murray may be needed to handle additional minutes, depending on how Portland's injury situation shakes out.
