Grant is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers due to right knee tendinitis.
Tuesday will likely mark an eighth absence in a row for Grant, who would see his next chance to suit up arrive Thursday against the Kings if he's ultimately ruled out against Cleveland. Shaedon Sharpe is set to continue starting for as long as Grant remains on the shelf.
