Grant is questionable for Monday's game against the Nuggets due to right knee soreness.
Grant has been on and off the injury report of late due to face and ankle injuries, but he is now dealing with right knee soreness. If he is unable to go, Kris Murray (quad, questionable) and Jabari Walker could see increased run.
