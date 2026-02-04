Grant amassed 23 points (8-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 130-125 loss to the Suns.

The veteran has excelled as Deni Avdija's (back) placeholder. Although Grant has played a reduced role this season, the veteran has been quite useful while the team continues to develop its young core of players. Despite the youth-focused approach, it's clear that Grant's efforts are needed when injuries strike.