Grant registered 29 points (10-17 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes during Saturday's 122-115 victory over the Grizzlies.

The Trail Blazers continued to rely on Grant's veteran presence amid Deni Avdija's (back) absence during the win. Portland's unwillingness to part with talent before the trade deadline showed its desire to keep Grant in the fold despite the team's youth-focused approach. Although the 12-year pro faced an adjusted role heading into the season, he's logged 18 starts due to the team's injury struggles. He should continue to provide productive lines until Avdija returns.