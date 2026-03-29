Grant (calf) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Wizards.

Grant tweaked his right calf in Friday's loss to the Mavericks, and the Trail Blazers have since classified the injury as a strain. His absence Sunday could open up more minutes at forward for the likes of Kris Murray, Sidy Cissoko and Matisse Thybulle. Grant's next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Clippers, but calf strains often result in multi-game absences.