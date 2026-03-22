Grant (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Grant will not play Sunday due to left foot soreness, which will be his first missed game since Jan. 18. His next chance to play will be in the second leg of the Trail Blazers' back-to-back set against the Nets on Monday. Sidy Cissoko and Kris Murray figure to be the top candidates to fill in for Grant in the starting lineup.