Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Out versus Spurs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grant (calf) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against San Antonio.
Grant will miss his fifth consecutive game on Wednesday night. As a result, he will have two more chances to suit up before the start of the Play-In tournament. With Grant out again, Scoot Henderson will presumably remain in the starting lineup.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Still out Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Remains out for Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Out again Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Not playing Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Exits early Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Drops 18 in Wednesday's rout•