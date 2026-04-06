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Grant (calf) is listed as out for Monday's game in Denver.

Grant will miss his fourth consecutive contest because of a strained right calf. With four games remaining on the Blazers' regular-season schedule, the team is running out of time to get Grant back on the floor. While he remains sidelined, Scoot Henderson is expected to stay in the starting lineup.

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