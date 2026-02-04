Holiday recorded 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists and three steals over 29 minutes during Tuesday's 130-125 loss to Phoenix.

Holiday returned to action with a decent performance, but it wasn't enough to alter the outcome against the Suns. Since Holiday's brief absence wasn't injury-related, the veteran should be able to pick up where he left off and continue to provide backcourt support with a steady floor. He has occasionally dipped with subpar scoring totals, but his secondary numbers are able to buoy any shooting shortcomings.