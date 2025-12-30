default-cbs-image
Williams (knee) is available for Monday's game against the Mavericks.

After sitting out Sunday's win over Boston due to left knee injury management, Williams will return for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Over his last five appearances, the big man has averaged 7.0 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 17.6 minutes per contest.

