Williams racked up 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 21 minutes during Tuesday's 136-129 victory over the Lakers.

Williams delivered an efficient performance off the bench, recording a double-double while making six of his eight field-goal attempts. The veteran center also contributed three combined steals and blocks, showcasing his ability to provide fantasy value in limited minutes. However, Donovan Clingan remains Portland's starting center, making Williams' playing time worth monitoring.