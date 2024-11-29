Williams (concussion) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Kings.
The Trail Blazers placed Williams in concussion protocol and already missed Wednesday's loss to the Pacers. The doubtful tag here suggests the big man won't be ready to feature Friday, and if that's the case, then Deandre Ayton would be in line to start at center once again.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Lands in concussion protocol•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Out for rest of Monday's game•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Drawing start at center•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Resting Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Grabs eight boards in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Available Sunday vs. Atlanta•