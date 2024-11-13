Williams produced 19 points (9-10 FG, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, three blocks and three steals across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 122-108 win over Minnesota.

Williams looked dominant on both ends of the court Tuesday and delivered one of his best outings in recent memory, taking full advantage of the absence of Deandre Ayton (finger). Williams' status for Wednesday's re-match against the Timberwolves is uncertain, however. "We're going to talk about - there's a lot of checkpoints coming off the injury but we'll see," Williams told Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland on Tuesday when asked about his chances of playing in the second half of this back-to-back set vs. Minnesota. The potential absence of Williams would lead to even more minutes for Donovan Clingan.