Williams (hamstring) has been cleared to play Monday night against New Orleans.
This will mark Williams' first game action of the 2024-25 campaign as he's finally been able to put a hamstring injury behind him. Expect Portland to keep a close eye on his minutes, especially considering his extensive injury history.
