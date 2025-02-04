Williams (hand) is available for Monday's game against the Suns, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.
Williams will snap a three-game absence streak Monday due to a right hand injury. The big man will come off the bench, and over his last five outings (two starts), he has averaged 3.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks across 19.4 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Questionable for Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Won't play Saturday vs. Phoenix•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Iffy against Phoenix•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Cleared to play for Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Won't go Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Strong in paint in starting lineup•