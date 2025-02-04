Williams (hand) is available for Monday's game against the Suns, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

Williams will snap a three-game absence streak Monday due to a right hand injury. The big man will come off the bench, and over his last five outings (two starts), he has averaged 3.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks across 19.4 minutes per contest.