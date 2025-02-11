Williams (knee) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.

Williams has missed six of the last eight games for the Trail Blazers while dealing with right knee soreness. The veteran big man has been in and out of the lineup all season and might miss a second straight game Wednesday in Denver. Donovan Clingan will likely play heavy minutes in the frontcourt, especially with Deandre Ayton (calf) already ruled out for this game against the Nuggets.