Williams (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.
Williams has missed the Trail Blazers' last 10 games due to a left knee sprain. The seventh-year center out of Texas A&M has played in only 20 games (three starts) this season and is averaging 5.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.7 blocks over 17.6 minutes per game.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Out again Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Not playing Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Remains out for Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Another absence coming•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Out for Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Won't be playing Sunday•