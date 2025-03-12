Williams (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.

Williams has missed the Trail Blazers' last 10 games due to a left knee sprain. The seventh-year center out of Texas A&M has played in only 20 games (three starts) this season and is averaging 5.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.7 blocks over 17.6 minutes per game.