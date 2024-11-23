Williams (rest) won't play in Saturday's game against the Rockets.
Williams will get the night off Saturday as the Trail Blazers complete a back-to-back set against Houston. Williams has appeared in six games this season, averaging 10.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.9 combined steals-plus-blocks. He should be expected to play Monday at Memphis.
