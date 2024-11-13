WIlliams (rest) will not play Wednesday versus Minnesota.
Williams resting the second half of Portland's back-to-back is not overly surprising. The 27-year-old logged a season-high 25 minutes Tuesday, and he will look to be fresh for Sunday's game versus Atlanta.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Excellent in win Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Returns to game Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Goes to locker room Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Strong showing in season debut•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Gets green light•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Upgraded to probable•