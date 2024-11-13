Williams has returned to Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.
Williams went back to the locker room in the second quarter, though he was able to come back for the third. The big man should be able to handle his normal workload the rest of the way.
