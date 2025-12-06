Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Starting sans Clingan
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams will start against the Pistons on Friday.
With Donovan Clingan (leg) sidelined, Williams will get the starting nod for the first time this season. Over his last five appearances, the 28-year-old big man has averaged 7.8 points and 7.0 rebounds across 18.6 minutes per contest.
