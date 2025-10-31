default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Williams (knee) is questionable to play in Friday's game against the Nuggets, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Williams has yet to play a game this season, as the team has been cautious with his knee issue. If he's unable to play, Duop Reath and Yang Hansen will continue to receive more time on the floor.

More News