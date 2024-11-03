Williams (hamstring) is questionable for Monday's game against the Pelicans.
Williams has a chance to make his season debut Monday, but if cleared, he'll presumably have a heavy minute restriction. The oft-injured big man has made only 41 regular-season appearances since the 2021-22 campaign, including six during his first season in Portland last year.
