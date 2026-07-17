Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Blocks four shots Thursday

Hansen finished with 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and four blocks across 26 minutes in Thursday's 108-101 victory over the Nuggets.

Hansen didn't have his most productive offensive showing Thursday, but he certainly got after it on the defensive end by finishing the evening with four blocks. The 21-year-old appeared in 43 regular-season games for the Trail Blazers in 2025-26, averaging 2.2 points and 1.5 rebounds over 7.0 minutes. Although Hansen's development is still a work in progress, it's reasonable to assume he will continue to improve throughout the 2026-27 campaign, especially if he gets more playing time.