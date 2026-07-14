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Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Double-doubles in SL win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Hansen racked up 18 points (7-8 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists across 21 minutes in Monday's 111-84 Summer League win over the Timberwolves.

Hansen missed the front end of this back-to-back set with an illness but returned to action Monday. The big man turned in an extremely efficient performance and finished as Portland's second-leading scorer. He also grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds while leading the Trail Blazers in assists. Hansen has supplied at least nine boards and four dimes in both of his Las Vegas Summer League appearances.

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