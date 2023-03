Scott finished with 24 points (9-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists over 39 minutes during Friday's 118-116 win over Raptors 905.

Scott was one of three Swarm players with 20 or more points and tallied a team-high-tying rebound total en route to a double-double performance. Scott has averaged 15.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists over eight games with Greensboro.