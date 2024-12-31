Head coach Steve Kerr said Monday that an MRI on Podziemski's abdomen came back clean and the second-year guard is considered day-to-day due to the injury, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Podziemski was forced to leave in the second quarter of Saturday's 109-105 win over the Suns due to a right abdominal strain. The 2023 first-round pick has avoided a serious injury, and while he won't play against the Cavaliers on Monday, there's a chance he could return for Thursday's game against the 76ers. Buddy Hield, Lindy Waters and Dennis Schroder should see increased playing time off the bench for as long as Podziemski is sidelined.