default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Podziemski (illness) has returned to Thursday's game against Phoenix, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Podziemski isn't feeling his best, but he managed to check in with 8:06 remaining in the third quarter. It's unclear what his usage will look like in the second half considering he's feeling under the weather.

More News