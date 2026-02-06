Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Cleared to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Podziemski (illness) has returned to Thursday's game against Phoenix, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Podziemski isn't feeling his best, but he managed to check in with 8:06 remaining in the third quarter. It's unclear what his usage will look like in the second half considering he's feeling under the weather.
More News
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Iffy to return Thursday•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Shifting to bench•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Struggles to score in loss•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Teases triple-double against Jazz•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Busy on defense in Sunday's win•
-
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski: Starting Tuesday•