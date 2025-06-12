Podziemski (wrist) underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a core muscle injury, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Podziemski had surgery on his left wrist at the end of May and had another procedure to correct a core injury Tuesday. Despite the pair of surgeries, Podziemski is expected to make a full recovery before the start of training camp. The 22-year-old saw a slight uptick in production as a sophomore, logging 11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game during the regular season.