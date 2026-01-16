Podziemski accumulated 19 points (8-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 26 minutes during Thursday's 126-113 win over the Knicks.

Podziemski led the Golden State bench in scoring despite attempting only nine shots from the field. He began the month in a cold stretch, averaging 6.5 points on 30.0 percent shooting from the field in his first four appearances of January, but he's since turned it around, scoring 14 or more points in three of his last four games while converting at a clip of 65.5 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from three over this stretch.