Podziemski is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Kings with left wrist soreness.

The Warriors are already very thin Wednesday -- Stephen Curry (illness) is out, and Jimmy Butler (back) and Draymond Green (ribs) are both questionable. If Podziemski doesn't get the green light to play, the Warriors could turn to guys like Moses Moody and Buddy Hield.

