Williams tallied 11 points (4-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and an assist across 14 minutes in Wednesday's 119-114 win over the Timberwolves.

Williams reached double figures despite playing fewer than 15 minutes, demonstrating an aggressive offensive approach with 11 field-goal attempts. However, his inefficient shooting and limited contributions outside scoring restricted his fantasy impact. Williams' reserve role remains the main obstacle to consistent production, but he can be a decent waiver pickup if you need a streaming option for your backcourt. He has scored in double digits in three of his five appearances this season despite shooting 34.1 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from deep.