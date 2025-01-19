Schroder contributed 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Saturday's 122-114 win over the Wizards.

Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins led the way for the Warriors on Saturday, but Schroder posted a solid stat line as well and reached the 20-point mark for the first time since being traded from the Nets to the Warriors in mid-December. He's averaging 10.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game since joining Golden State while being a reliable presence in the starting unit.