Warriors' Draymond Green: Available Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Green (foot) is available for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.
This was the third time since late November that Green appeared on the injury report with a foot issue, but he will continue to play through it. The veteran big man has been dealing with minor injuries recently, but he's still producing, averaging 8.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks over his last six appearances.
