Green (finger) will play Friday against the Raptors, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Green's sprained finger isn't serious enough to keep him on the sidelines. Over Green's past 10 appearances, he's averaged 8.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.6 steals in 31.8 minutes.
