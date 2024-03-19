Green (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.
Green continues to deal with low back soreness but has played back-to-back games after missing a March 13 loss in Dallas due to the issue. If the defensive-minded forward is sidelined again, rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis could draw another start.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Will play Saturday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Iffy for Saturday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Late addition to injury report•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Will play vs. Spurs•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Dealing with back soreness•