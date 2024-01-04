Green (suspension) is expected to return to the Warriors' facility in the coming days to begin ramping up, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Thursday.

Green is in the midst of an indefinite suspension that stemmed from an altercation with Jusuf Nurkic in mid-December. The suspension was initially expected to last between 11 and 13 games, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the forward require slightly more time before returning to game action so he can ramp up. Green has faced a pair of multi-game suspensions early in the 2023-24 campaign but has been participating in virtual meetings and individual counseling sessions during his current suspension. While a specific date for Green's return isn't yet clear, it's possible he's back on the court for the Warriors sometime next week.