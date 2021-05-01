Green (back) is available for Saturday's contest against the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
As expected, Green will play. In April, he averaged 7.8 points, 9.1 assists, 7.9 rebounds and 2.4 steals in 33.5 minutes.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Upgraded to probable•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Questionable Saturday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Across-the-board production in loss•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Grabs 11 boards•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Teases triple-double Sunday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Ties career high in assists Friday•